Danville Community College plans info session, vaccine clinic next week

Danville Community College is teaming up with Dan River Region health agencies to host a community-wide vaccine clinic and information session next week.
Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, will be the guest speaker for the hour-long talk starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 7 in the student center on campus.
“There is a lot of misinformation circulating throughout our community regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, and we want to address each of these concerns and hesitancies,” Gunn-Nolan said in a news release. “The FDA committed to giving the COVID-19 vaccinations priority (not rushed) review at all phases of the studies, and the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective while significantly decreasing the risk of hospitalization or death.”
In addition to Sovah Health, DCC is partnering with Danville-based Piedmont Access to Health Services and the Virginia Department of Health. The goal is to provide facts and unbiased information not only to students but the entire community, said Muriel Mickles, interim president of Danville Community College.
“We have a responsibility to educate beyond the classroom,” Mickles said in the release.
Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are adding about 47 new COVID-19 cases a day. While that's a slight drop from a few weeks ago, it still matches to the rate in mid-February.
Only 54% of adults in Danville are fully vaccinated, health department data showed Tuesday morning. Pittsylvania County is just shy of reaching the halfway point for those 18 and older. Both areas lag the state average of about 70% of adults fully vaccinated.
As an incentive, those who take part in the information session will be entered to win raffle prizes. In addition, everyone who decides to roll up a sleeve to get vaccinated will receive a gift card from Sheetz, Kickback Jack’s, Food Lion or Cookout, the release stated.
“We’re so grateful for all of our collaborative partnerships,” said Shani Gaylord, director of community programs for PATHS. “Our PATHS team's dedication to meet our community members where they are supports open dialog and provides answers to questions about COVID-19 and vaccinations."
PATHS will handle administering the vaccines on-site.
To register to to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, call 434-791-4122, ext. 1004. W&W Luxury Limousine Service in Danville will provide free rides to DCC for the vaccination clinic for those who need transportation. To arrange a ride, call 434-835-4949.