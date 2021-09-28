Danville Community College plans info session, vaccine clinic next week

Danville Community College is teaming up with Dan River Region health agencies to host a community-wide vaccine clinic and information session next week.

Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, will be the guest speaker for the hour-long talk starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 7 in the student center on campus.

“There is a lot of misinformation circulating throughout our community regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, and we want to address each of these concerns and hesitancies,” Gunn-Nolan said in a news release. “The FDA committed to giving the COVID-19 vaccinations priority (not rushed) review at all phases of the studies, and the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective while significantly decreasing the risk of hospitalization or death.”

In addition to Sovah Health, DCC is partnering with Danville-based Piedmont Access to Health Services and the Virginia Department of Health. The goal is to provide facts and unbiased information not only to students but the entire community, said Muriel Mickles, interim president of Danville Community College.

“We have a responsibility to educate beyond the classroom,” Mickles said in the release.