Danville Community Market hosts second large-scale COVID-19 vaccination event

The Danville Community Market hosted a large-scale vaccination event Friday morning, where roughly 860 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event follows a similar undertaking last weekend, when 1,000 people received vaccines at Averett University’s North Campus.

People can pre-register for future vaccine distribution events by going to www.danvilleva.gov/PittDanSignup.

As they were last week, nursing students from Averett and Danville Community College were on hand again Friday, along with Sovah Health-Danville staff and health department personnel, to coordinate the event and administer vaccines.

Inside the usual home for the Danville Farmers’ Market, organizers arranged seven vaccination stations that could serve two people at a time.

Recipients of the vaccine were able to register ahead of time for an appointment. In the coming weeks and months, Danville Vice Mayor Gary Miller, who is also a local cardiologist, is hopeful many more people will make getting the vaccine a priority.