Danville community remembers Norma Brower, a volunteer and city employee who touched lives of many

Danville lost a dedicated and passionate citizen last month who went out of her way to help others.
On Saturday, a memorial will be held for Norma Brower, who was vice president of the Danville branch of the NAACP and played an important role in the city.
"She was an unseen 'shero' in our community," Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said Friday.
The 58-year-old Brower, who died of cancer on July 30, worked as the housing and development specialist in the city government's community development office.
A native of New Jersey who moved to Danville 13 years ago, Brower adopted the city as her own. From playing a major role in securing a permanent location for the local NAACP branch office to finding another home for an elderly woman whose residence had flooded, she touched many lives.
"She helped me get the NAACP office on Holbrook Street through a historical grant," said local NAACP President Tommy Bennett, who knew Brower for about 10 years.
Through her position with the city, Brower purchased homes to help those in need.
"She bought a lot of houses in low-income areas for the city and had them refurbished so low-income residents could move into beautiful homes," Bennett said.
Jones recalled her finding another home on Holbrook Street for a 90-year-old woman whose residence had flooded on Jefferson Street.
"These are the kinds of things she did through the community," Jones said.
She also organized city events including Rock D' Block and National Night Out, and served on boards for House of Hope (including as vice chair and acting chair) and the Lions Club and other groups.
She also organized COVID-19 testing and vaccine events and served on the Westmoreland Neighborhood Association.
Chasta White, senior account clerk for the city's community development office, remembered Brower as more than just a fellow employee.
"She was more of a mentor and a friend than just a co-worker," White said.
Community service
Brower, who was previously senior account clerk, trained White for the position, White said. She also taught White about community service.
"She worked with me one-on-one on what we do and what it means to serve the community," White said.
In March, Danville Police Chief Scott Booth recognized Brower, along with others, with a partnership award for her service during a ceremony.
Brower was a "resource that you can count on anytime you're in need," especially when it came to organizing different events, said Danville Police Department Cpl. Sylvia Brooks.
Brower helped the police department with procuring COVID-19 readiness kits and organizing Halloween events, Brooks said. She was also on the committee for the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament.
But she was also a friend to Brooks.
"There is such a void right now, not only in my work relationship, but my life," Brooks said. "She was so much to so many different people."
Danville native and retired professional basketball player Johnny Newman said Brower "meant the world to me."
"I love pretty women and she was a pretty woman," Newman said. Also, "her personality was even prettier than her outside."
Newman, who will be speaking at the memorial for Brower Saturday, recalled that "she would talk junk and boss me around."
He also respected that she moved down to Danville from New Jersey and had such a passion for improving Newman's hometown.
"She kept me involved in such a heavy way," he said.
For a kids event, Brower told Newman she needed five ponies. When he told her he would get cars, instead, she demanded ponies.
"'I'll get you one,'" he told her.
"'I need five!'" Brower responded.
Brower loved her family, including her grandchildren, he recalled.
"She was a big-hearted person," he said. "I thought the world of her."
Trina McLaughlin recalls bonding with Brower over both of them being transplants from the North.
"We often talked about how we as transplants came in and jumped into the community and tried to help out," said McLaughlin, who grew up in Maryland.
She and Brower spent most of their spare time planning events and paying cards at McLaughlin's home. McLaughlin had also tapped Brower to be her campaign manager for a planned run for Danville City Council.
'A motivator'
"She was a motivator," McLaughlin said. "She was everybody's cheerleader. Whenever you had an idea, she was going to make sure that idea came to life."
Bennett, when he was battling health issues of his own, experienced Brower's kindness, selflessness and compassion — even when she was ill herself shortly before she went into the hospital for what turned out to be cancer.
"She would come to my house every morning and bring me oatmeal from McDonald's to make sure I had something on my stomach so I could take my medication," Bennett said. "This was a week before she went to the hospital."
"I miss her every day," he added.
A memorial will be held for Brower at 11 a.m. Saturday at Westmoreland Park at the corner of Sycamore and Holbrook streets. There will be food donated by Dell'Anno's Pizza Kitchen and Bro Pete's Restaurant, live music, and speakers, Bennett said.
Jones will issue a proclamation to the NAACP for Brower's work.