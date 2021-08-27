Danville community remembers Norma Brower, a volunteer and city employee who touched lives of many

Brower loved her family, including her grandchildren, he recalled.

"She was a big-hearted person," he said. "I thought the world of her."

Trina McLaughlin recalls bonding with Brower over both of them being transplants from the North.

"We often talked about how we as transplants came in and jumped into the community and tried to help out," said McLaughlin, who grew up in Maryland.

She and Brower spent most of their spare time planning events and paying cards at McLaughlin's home. McLaughlin had also tapped Brower to be her campaign manager for a planned run for Danville City Council.

'A motivator'

"She was a motivator," McLaughlin said. "She was everybody's cheerleader. Whenever you had an idea, she was going to make sure that idea came to life."

Bennett, when he was battling health issues of his own, experienced Brower's kindness, selflessness and compassion — even when she was ill herself shortly before she went into the hospital for what turned out to be cancer.