Danville concert raises $3,100 for Ukrainian Red Cross

A Sunday evening concert drew about 120 people to West Main Baptist and raised more than $3,100 for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Averett University partnered with the church for an evening with a theme of peace, hope and healing. Musicians Katya Kramer-Lapin and Vyacheslav Gryaznov provided a classical piano concert not only raise money, but show solidarity with the war-torn country.

“We believe that music is healing…and we want to share that with you all tonight,” Kramer-Lapin said.

The two Russian-born pianists felt a sense of responsibility to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, a news release stated.

"It’s just something I feel like I should do as a musician,” said Gryaznov.

“As we sing in our Averett Alma Mater, ‘We’ll remember now and ever, our dear blue and gold,’ so shall we remember tonight the blue and gold of the Ukrainian flag and all it represents, and we honor its people and send love and hope their way," said Averett President Tiffany M. Franks, who opened the concert.

The proceeds will go to the Ukrainian Red Cross to help people on the ground with needs for food, water, shelter, medical care and protection, the release stated.

“Hope that art can be healing and reconciling once again in a way that words rarely are and violence never is," said West Main Baptist senior pastor Drew Herring. "And hope that music can allow us to transcend our fear, our hatred, our rage, to fight for what is right, while also loving all of our sisters and brothers in this world. May it start right here and right now with us tonight.”

Both groups are working on other avenues to support the Ukrainian people.

West Main Baptist is partnering with Project Ruth, an initiative of the Baptist General Association of Virginia, as they are host more than 42 Ukrainian refugee women and children, feeding and caring for them, the release stated. Donations can be made in support of this effort through the church.

American National Bank, EBI Furniture and Averett are partnering to collect items like blankets, hygiene products, bandages and kids toys.

There are boxes around Averett's campus to collect donations that will be picked up March 31.