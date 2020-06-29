Danville council members signal support for keeping Alonzo Jones as mayor

Robin Owens will serve as the superintendent designee starting Wednesday, until an interim superintendent is appointed by the Danville School Board on July 9. Owens has worked for the school system since 1988 and is currently director of student intervention services.

Alonzo Jones pointed out the city's efforts to improve education, including the appointment of two councilmen — Gary Miller and Sherman Saunders — to an education compact committee formed to help more schools in Danville achieve full accreditation.

Other councilmen praised Alonzo Jones' performance as a leader and a sociable presence in the community.

"He runs the meetings very well," said Councilman James Buckner. "He's very accessible. He's very engaged with the people — all the people, for that matter."

Councilman Gary Miller said, "Alonzo has acquitted himself well, particularly with all the crisis we've had lately, with COVID and the racial crisis we had lately. I would support him."

Vice Mayor Lee Vogler also emphasized Alonzo Jones' leadership during tough times. pointing to the pandemic and Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018.

"He has done a good job leading our city through some unprecedented times," Vogler said.