Danville council moves forward with new police station project contingent on casino approval

Danville City Council took the next steps toward possibly moving the Danville Police Department to 2291 Memorial Drive west of Bishop Road.

Council voted to approve a lease agreement and — following a second motion — a purchase and sale agreement between the city and 2291 Schoolfield, LLC, for the $17 million construction of a new police station.

But the vote came after residents expressed opposition to the project, disagreement from one councilman and two attempts to postpone the vote on the items.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Council defeated a motion from Councilman Madison Whittle to postpone the vote indefinitely by a 6-2-1 vote, with Councilman James Buckner abstaining due to a conflict of interest.

Next, Councilman Lee Vogler made a motion postpone the vote until the Nov. 5 meeting, after the Nov. 3 election in which Danville voters would decide whether to approve a casino. The lease, purchase and police station project would be contingent on voters' approval of a casino, which would provide added revenue to the city and help pay for the project.

Vogler's motion failed by a 5-3-1 vote, with Buckner again abstaining.

Councilmen ended up passing the original motions listed on the agenda by 7-1-1 votes, with Whittle voting against them and Buckner again abstaining due to a conflict of interest.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.