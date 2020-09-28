Danville couple travels to nation’s capital to view Ginsburg lying in repose

Ralph and Delores Rhyne are such ardent admirers of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that they made the trip from Danville to Washington, D.C., in one day to pay their respects as she lay in repose outside the Supreme Court building last Thursday.
“We went up and back in one day,” said Delores. “We left at 4 a.m. and were back at 7 a.m. Friday. We were rolling.”
They stayed at an Alexandria hotel until 2 a.m. when they left to get back to responsibilities in Danville.
“I was really impressed with that little lady. She was a powerhouse,” said Delores, speaking of Ginsburg.
“I had noticed her forever,” said Ralph. “She stood for the voiceless, for women, the minorities and the downtrodden. She spoke against injustice at the Supreme Court level.”
Delores noted that Ginsburg kept working even when she was battling cancer and that she said “women are always to be ladies.”
Ralph said he had “all kinds of respect for her.”
“The Lord opened the door so we could be there. That was history being made,” he said.
Delores was born in Danville and raised in Chatham, while Ralph is from the D.C. area, making him somewhat familiar with that region.
Even so the trip was a little daunting. The couple parked at Union Station but after that, Delores said they were “walking around like the children of Israel” wandering in the desert for 40 years as they tried to find the Supreme Court building.
“We must have walked 20 blocks because we didn’t know where it was,” said Ralph. “We asked people, but the building takes up a whole block and has four corners on different streets.”
Reaching the building, the couple did not get in the long line to file past the casket, but stood across the street all day as her casket lay at the top of the steps.
Food giveaway in her honor
But making a long trip to pay their respects was not the only way the couple honored Ginsburg.
They sponsored a food giveaway in Danville and South Boston on Sept. 20 in honor of Justice Ginsburg.
“We had a goodly number of people come, almost 200,” said Ralph. “We gave everyone two boxes of produce and big bags of chicken wings. We also gave away tons of bread, cheese, cereal and all manner of different foods.”
Giving away food and multiple other items is a way of life for the Rhynes. They head up a nonprofit organization, “God’s Final Call and Warning,” which collects items from God’s Pit Crew, 10 different Walmarts and other organizations.
Their warehouse on North Main Street is packed floor to ceiling with food, bicycles, office chairs, small kitchen appliances and most anything a family could need.
The couple stays busy with their ministry and has giveaways most every week at different locations.
“Anybody can come,” said Ralph. “We do it every week somewhere.”
The main locations for the giveaways are in Danville, South Boston and Clarksville.
To advertise, they leave fliers at the Social Services building in Danville and at Family Dollar stores.
The next giveaway is this coming Friday at The Three Angels Message Seventh-day Adventist Church at 541 Keen St. in Danville from noon to 2 p.m.
“Everyone is invited to this giveaway,” Ralph said, noting their back-to-school and Christmas giveaways draw from 1,200 to 1,500 people.
Their needs
Ralph said he has been doing this kind of work since 1998. Before that he was a painter and a roofer for 30 years. Delores worked for the American Red Cross and the general conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Maryland.
“I wanted to do something more, so I started a 501C,” Ralph said. “But it takes a lot of sacrifice and we have needs.”
He said they have outgrown their storage facilities and need a bigger one, as well as more big trucks. Other needs include freezers, operating capital and more volunteers.
Their driver, Harvey Jones, is a volunteer and not only picks up donations throughout the week but repairs the items donated to them.
“This ministry requires sacrifice,” said Delores, noting the rent payment of $600 on the building each month comes out of her $900 Social Security check.
“We believe the Lord will bless those who bless others,” said Ralph.
Along the way, they want to share the legacy of Ginsburg.
“Some people think everyone is corrupt, but they aren’t,” said Ralph.
Added Delores, “Her story is just not so.”
To find out about the food giveaways, call (434) 429-7175. For more information about the ministry, go to www.godsfinalcallandwarning.com.
