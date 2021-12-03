 Skip to main content
Danville crash takes out traffic control box at Piney Forest Road and Nor-Dan Drive
Restrictions are in place after a crash damaged a traffic control box that operates the signal at Piney Forest Road and Nor-Dan Drive, the city of Danville reported Friday morning.

Crews with Danville Public Works are working to restore the control box, but it's possible the traffic signal could be out for several days.

Motorists traveling on Piney Forest Road cannot make left-hand turns onto Nor-Dan Drive and Nelson Avenue, city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix said. Those traveling on Nor-Dan Drive and Nelson Avenue are restricted to right-turns only onto Piney Forest Road.

