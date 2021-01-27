 Skip to main content
Danville crews prepare for light brush with winter weather overnight, eye weekend storm as 'more of an event'
Danville crews prepare for light brush with winter weather overnight, eye weekend storm as 'more of an event'

Snow plows 2.jpg

Danville Public Works crews prepare the city's work trucks to serve as snowplows in advance of snow expected on Thursday morning. 

 Parker Cotton/Register & Bee

Danville and the surrounding region could receive anywhere from a trace amount of snow to up to 4 inches Wednesday evening and into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, but a weekend story may end up being "more of an event."

Rain is expected to start between 6 and 7 p.m. Wednesday and change over to snow by about midnight.

“Right now we’re forecasting under an inch of snow there, but there could be some locally heavier pockets,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Erik Taylor. “To give you a broad brush range, probably looking at anywhere between a trace to 2 inches of snow across portions of the Southside.”

Other reports for the area say 3 or 4 inches of snow is possible.

“Of course the higher elevations that are out there in the Southside and across the Piedmont could see those higher amounts and down low a little bit less,” Taylor said.

Danville, Pittsylvania County and several neighboring counties are under a winter weather advisory until noon Thursday. 

The last time Danville received more than an inch of snow was Feb. 20, according to weather service data.

In Danville, crews will not be treating major thoroughfares or bridges with brine because about 30 minutes of rain could wash away about 10 hours’ worth of work to put the brine down, Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said.

Instead, those crews will take to the streets overnight to spread rock salt throughout the city.

“As soon as it starts changing over to snow, we’ll let a little bit of snow build up on the roads, a quarter-inch maybe to half-inch, and then we run our trucks and put rock salt down, which is locked into place by the snow, so it stays on the road instead of blowing off,” Drazenovich said. “It’s more prudent to use rock salt and use the moisture in the snow to create that brine layer.”

Keeping the rock salt in place will be a concern because of the heavy winds expected to accompany the winter precipitation.

Taylor said wind on Thursday should be around 10-15 mph with the possibility of gusts up to twice as fast.

The coming snowfall will be a good indicator, Taylor added, of what is likely to come this weekend, when more rain and snow is expected.

“Right now it’s still too early to tell,” Taylor said of expectations for Saturday and Sunday. “There’s a lot of uncertainty in the models, and things are continuing to change. Once [Thursday’s snowfall] goes by, we should have a better clue of what’s going to go down for the weekend.”

Drazenovich said his crews are planning for the weekend to be “more of an event,” which might require more pretreatment of the roads.

“It all depends on whether it rains or not,” he said. “We’ll decide that Friday probably.”

