Danville crews prepare for light brush with winter weather overnight, eye weekend storm as 'more of an event'

Instead, those crews will take to the streets overnight to spread rock salt throughout the city.

“As soon as it starts changing over to snow, we’ll let a little bit of snow build up on the roads, a quarter-inch maybe to half-inch, and then we run our trucks and put rock salt down, which is locked into place by the snow, so it stays on the road instead of blowing off,” Drazenovich said. “It’s more prudent to use rock salt and use the moisture in the snow to create that brine layer.”

Keeping the rock salt in place will be a concern because of the heavy winds expected to accompany the winter precipitation.

Taylor said wind on Thursday should be around 10-15 mph with the possibility of gusts up to twice as fast.

The coming snowfall will be a good indicator, Taylor added, of what is likely to come this weekend, when more rain and snow is expected.

“Right now it’s still too early to tell,” Taylor said of expectations for Saturday and Sunday. “There’s a lot of uncertainty in the models, and things are continuing to change. Once [Thursday’s snowfall] goes by, we should have a better clue of what’s going to go down for the weekend.”