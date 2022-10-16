 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville Crime Stoppers hosts banquet fundraiser

Danville Crime Stoppers

Danville Crime Stoppers held its first banquet fundraiser Saturday at the Stratford Conference Center. A total of 65 supporters enjoyed a dinner, a description of the High Point, North Carolina, Crime Stoppers Program by Amy Southards, entertainment by crooner John Wilt and door prizes. Attending are (from left) treasurer Jim Hodgson, secretary John Wilt, Board President Neil Morris, speaker Amy Southards, and board members Christy Harper, Cathy Gore and Wayne Howerton.

