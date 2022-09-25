Danville Crime Stoppers to host fundraiser Oct. 14

The Danville Crime Stoppers will host its annual dinner fundraiser at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Stratford Conference Center at 149 Piney Forest Road in Danville.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $50 each and include dinner, entertainment and door prizes. Ticket holders must be present to win the door prizes.

A corporate sponsorship is $400 and includes eight tickets/seats.

The organization is searching for more corporate sponsors. Anyone interested may contact John Wilt at 434-770-8822 or jbwilt@yahoo.com.

This event will support the community's mission of assisting individuals with providing anonymous tips to solve and prevent crime in the area.

The Danville Police Department values the partnership with Danville Crime Stoppers. With support and coordination of the Danville Crime Stoppers Board of Directors, a specific, unsolved felony crime or wanted fugitive will be publicized either via the media or displayed on the Danville Police Department's social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter).

From 1985 to 2003, there were 6,715 calls resulted in 330 arrests in a range of crimes. With the community's participation, Danville Crime Stoppers can continue to be highly effective in not only stopping crime, but also deterring future crimes. The community benefits from Crime Stoppers as residents are involved, crimes are solved, property is recovered and drugs are confiscated.

If residents need to contact the Crime Stoppers organization to report a crime, ask a question or to provide any information, call 434-793-0000.