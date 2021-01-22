Danville debuts website to help residents pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine

Following an overwhelming response for the COVID-19 vaccine that bogged down phone systems, the city of Danville teamed up with the local health department in an effort to make pre-registering easier via an online portal.

The website announced Friday does not reserve a vaccine or actually create an appointment, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District stressed in a news release. However, it does collect the contact information necessary for the health department to reach out to residents to make an appointment when a vaccine is available.

The portal is available at http://www.danvilleva.gov/PittDanSignup.

Currently, the demand for the vaccine outweighs the limited supplies. Resident who provide information by way of the portal may not get a return call or email for days or weeks. It's also highly possible residents may not be scheduled for a vaccine appointment for weeks or even months.

“We all are being overwhelmed with phone calls,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district. “It is critical that as many residents as possible use the online portal."

Those who aren't computer savvy are advised to see if family or friends can help with the online portal.