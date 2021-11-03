Danville Democratic Committee chairman criticizes McAuliffe's campaign in loss

The leader of the Danville Democratic Committee criticized Terry McAuliffe’s campaign after his defeat at the hands of Republican Glenn Youngkin in the gubernatorial race.
“It was the worst campaign I had ever seen in my 13 years in professional Democratic politics,” said Joshua Norris, chairman of the Danville Democratic Committee.
He said there was a lack of organization, a lack of talent and a lack of a charismatic candidate in the race.
Calling former governor McAuliffe a “regurgitated candidate,” Norris pointed out that he ran for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2009 only to lose to Creigh Deeds, who would go on to be defeated by Republican Bob McDonnell in the general election. In 2013, McAuliffe ran again and won against Republican Ken Cuccinelli and served as governor from 2014-18.
But Tommy Bennett, organizer for the McAuliffe campaign in Danville, said the McAuliffe ran a solid campaign in Danville.
“I had workers going door-to-door, doing lit [campaign literature] drops,” said Bennett, president of the Danville chapter of the NAACP. “It was a very good, strong campaign.”
He also mentioned the tight margin in the statewide governor race. According to unofficial results, Youngkin beat McAuliffe by about 2.4 percentage points, 50.8% to 48.43%.
Bennett, who has worked on political campaigns for about 50 years, said he took hundreds of people to the polls for early voting.
A campaign event with McAuliffe at Bibleway Cathedral and another at Crema & Vine featuring his wife, Dorothy, and lieutenant governor candidate Hala S. Ayala, drew small crowds.
“A lot of people didn’t show because they had made up their minds and had already voted for him during early voting,” Bennett said.
McAuliffe “had a great ground game,” he added. As for Norris’ statements about being asked to buy yard signs, Bennett received 50 of them from Richmond for free, Bennett said.
During this year’s race, McAuliffe’s campaign did not want to provide free yard signs to the local Democratic Committee, Norris said.
“They wanted us to buy yard signs,” Norris said. “We don’t have the money to supplement a campaign.”
Norris added that he wasn’t surprised at the election’s outcome. He congratulated the winners.
“They ran a good campaign,” he said.
Will Pace, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Republican Committee, was pleased with Tuesday’s results. The election was a referendum on the current occupant of the White House and what’s been happening in Virginia over the last several years, he said.
“It was a referendum on [President Joe] Biden ... this leftist overreach,” Pace said. “Elections always have consequences. This election is really a correction.”
Youngkin did an amazing job pushing issue that matter to voters to the forefront, including education, Pace said. During a debate, McAuliffe stated that parents should not tell schools what to teach students.
“That is what Democrats and leftists think, that they know what’s best for your children,” Pace said. “Republicans believe you know what’s best for your children. Republicans believe in individual liberty.”
As for McAuliffe, he “is not an engaging figure,” Pace said.
“He didn’t wow any voters,” he said. “He’s just not an inspiring figure.”
What would he have done differently than during his previous tenure, Pace asked.
“McAuliffe didn’t offer anything new,” he said. “It was just the same old, same old.”
Also, McAuliffe tried to paint Youngkin as a Trump acolyte, Pace added.
“He tried to portray Youngkin as Trump,” he said. “Trump’s not on the ballot. He’s not a factor.”
In addition, McAuliffe spent his campaign talking about what he did as governor in 2014-18 instead of more recent progress made by Democrats in Virginia, Norris said.
“There were a lot of great things that happened since then,” Norris said. “He only wanted to talk about things he did when he was governor. It’s not all about Terry McAuliffe. It’s a shame for ego to get in the way of progress.”
But if anyone had complaints about McAuliffe, then they “should have been taken up during the primary” when he was chosen as the Democratic candidate, Bennett said.
“But after they [the candidate] win the primary, you know exactly what you’ve got, and he won the primary,” Bennett said. “So what more can you do than support the candidate the primary has chosen?”
However, for all the talk of voter fraud by Republicans in recent years, there haven’t been claims of it since Youngkin won, said Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee Chairman Roy Ford.
“This seems to be a theme when Democrats win,” Ford said.
Youngkin campaigned on ensuring “election integrity” and vowed to perform an audit of voting machines in the state, if elected.
On Monday, Trump said he wasn’t a “believer” in the integrity of Virginia’s elections, setting up an excuse if Republican Glenn Youngkin didn’t win, Newsweek reported. Trump encouraged voters to “flood” the polls so Youngkin would win by a margin bigger than the “fraud” he believed would occur, according to the outlet.
Ford said voters chose Youngkin because they were turned off by the petty back-and-forth in Congress over Biden’s proposed infrastructure bills, as well as inflation and rising gas prices.
“Gasoline prices are the most public prices in the world,” Ford said. “I’m sure they played a role in some people’s minds.”
Bennett congratulated the winners of the race, but looked ahead to the next gubernatorial race.
“In four years, we’re coming back and we’re coming back stronger than we left,” Bennett said.