Danville Democratic Committee chairman criticizes McAuliffe's campaign in loss

“There were a lot of great things that happened since then,” Norris said. “He only wanted to talk about things he did when he was governor. It’s not all about Terry McAuliffe. It’s a shame for ego to get in the way of progress.”

But if anyone had complaints about McAuliffe, then they “should have been taken up during the primary” when he was chosen as the Democratic candidate, Bennett said.

“But after they [the candidate] win the primary, you know exactly what you’ve got, and he won the primary,” Bennett said. “So what more can you do than support the candidate the primary has chosen?”

However, for all the talk of voter fraud by Republicans in recent years, there haven’t been claims of it since Youngkin won, said Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee Chairman Roy Ford.

“This seems to be a theme when Democrats win,” Ford said.

Youngkin campaigned on ensuring “election integrity” and vowed to perform an audit of voting machines in the state, if elected.