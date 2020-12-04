Danville Education Association approves of school board's decision to pivot to virtual learning

A locality’s schools are placed in the highest risk category if local data indicate more than 200 total new cases per 100,000 people within the past 14 days. As of Friday, Danville’s figure in that metric was 471.8. Just two days before that, on Wednesday, the figure was 516.1.

Only about a dozen localities in Virginia were not in the highest risk category on Friday.

This decision to remain in virtual learning until January also came on the same day that Danville Public Schools learned of three new positive COVID-19 cases within the school system: a staff member at Forest Hills Elementary, a staff member at Woodberry Hills Elementary and a student at George Washington High School.

On Wednesday, Danville Public Schools also confirmed a positive test for an employee contracted to work within the district.

No other exposures were identified in any of these four cases.

Including those four new individuals, Danville Public Schools has had a total of 28 cases of COVID-19 among faculty and students since school started on Aug. 24. Twenty-one of them have come since the school system began a phased return to in-person learning for some students on Nov. 9.