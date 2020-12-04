Danville Education Association approves of school board's decision to pivot to virtual learning

The Danville Education Association, which represents the city’s teachers, endorsed the recommendation made this week by new Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston to pivot to virtual learning for all students until January.
Hairston, at her first school board meeting since taking over the position on Tuesday, justified her stance on Thursday by examining the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city’s schools and the city at large.
All seven members of the Danville School Board voted in favor of the recommendation.
On Friday, DEA President Kim Roberson applauded the decision.
“I think a good effort was made to try to resume face-to-face and give people an option to come back if they wanted to,” she said. “The attempt was made, and unfortunately cases have come up. I think it’s a safe move to go virtual.”
Danville Public Schools students returned from Thanksgiving break this past week in virtual learning as a precaution after the school system saw a surge of positive cases across the district since the start of November. Thursday’s decision extends that virtual learning period into the first few days of 2021.
Hairston said a number of factors went into her recommendation, but chief among them were the number of positive cases potentially stemming from Thanksgiving gatherings and a need to assess the district’s transportation framework.
“We’re hearing a lot about Thanksgiving numbers, so we’ll have more time to look again more critically at the numbers and see if there is an impact around the holidays and adjust,” Hairston told the Register & Bee after the meeting.
It is possible another extension could be discussed and voted upon at the Dec. 17 meeting.
Under this new directive, employees will return from winter break on Jan. 4, and students in grades preschool through third grade will return to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 5. Students in Grades 4 and 5 would return to schools on Jan. 11. The second semester begins on Jan. 19, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and students in Grades 6-12 would return to in-person learning on Jan. 25.
Students only return to in-person learning, of course, if that is the learning environment they selected for themselves.
“I know there’s been a lot of concern about the rise of cases,” Roberson said of discussions happening among teachers. “We’ve always been about safety, making sure we have a safe environment, so I think it’s a pretty good move that they’ve made.”
Of highest risk
According to a metric from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, schools in Danville are considered locations with the highest risk of possible COVID-19 transmission based on local health data.
A locality’s schools are placed in the highest risk category if local data indicate more than 200 total new cases per 100,000 people within the past 14 days. As of Friday, Danville’s figure in that metric was 471.8. Just two days before that, on Wednesday, the figure was 516.1.
Only about a dozen localities in Virginia were not in the highest risk category on Friday.
This decision to remain in virtual learning until January also came on the same day that Danville Public Schools learned of three new positive COVID-19 cases within the school system: a staff member at Forest Hills Elementary, a staff member at Woodberry Hills Elementary and a student at George Washington High School.
On Wednesday, Danville Public Schools also confirmed a positive test for an employee contracted to work within the district.
No other exposures were identified in any of these four cases.
Including those four new individuals, Danville Public Schools has had a total of 28 cases of COVID-19 among faculty and students since school started on Aug. 24. Twenty-one of them have come since the school system began a phased return to in-person learning for some students on Nov. 9.
On the topic of transporting children to schools, Hairston said an audit of the current bus routes is needed because of “low ridership challenges,” which likely stem from students having signed up for a spot on a bus only to be driven to school more often by their parents.
Altering or consolidating some bus routes, Hairston said, will hopefully eliminate the issue of low ridership and more effectively serve the students who rely on bus transportation.
“Right now what we’re looking at is our ability to transport students, so we want to hit the reset button there, combine some routes, get enough students on the buses,” she said. “And this two-week period will give us enough time to adjust transportation, share training with our staff members and also look at our numbers [of positive cases].”
Sacred Heart also goes virtual
After learning of some positive COVID-19 tests within the school community over the Thanksgiving break, Danville’s Sacred Heart Catholic School also transitioned to virtual learning this week.
“We had a couple of confirmed cases in the building so we thought it was best to switch over to the virtual environment,” Principal Kira Kania said on Friday.
Students have received face-to-face instruction since the beginning of the school year. They came back normally from Thanksgiving on Monday, but virtual learning was implemented for all students the next day. Students will continue to learn virtually through Dec. 11, but they will have the option of remaining virtual or returning to in-person learning for the week of Dec. 14-18, right before winter break.
“We’re going to take two weeks off and reassess it,” Kania said. “We’re committed to in-person instruction, but we need to do it with the safety of everyone involved [in mind].”
Kania said the school, which serves about 160 students, has had “fewer than eight” COVID-19 cases during the school year. She said the decision to go virtual for two weeks this month stemmed mostly from the need for some faculty and staff to quarantine, as opposed to an abundance of positive cases.
“We’re small enough that we can make decisions rather quickly,” Kania said. “I know it’s not easy for parents, but we’re committed to in-person as much as we possibly can until it becomes a challenge.”
Kania said it’s difficult to project if the school will extend the virtual learning period.
“I hope not, but we’re going to have to do what we’re going to have to do,” she said. “It’s going to be constant re-evaluation.”
