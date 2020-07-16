Danville Fire Department rules outbuilding blaze as arson

The Danville Fire Department reports that it responded to a structure fire at 115 Davis St. at 12:41 a.m. Thursday.
Crews arrived to find a "moderate fire" coming from the front of a small outbuilding, but they managed to control the fire and extinguish it within 10 minutes of arriving. The building was vacant at the time.
The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office concluded that arson was the cause of the fire.
Fire personnel were on the scene for less than an hour.
