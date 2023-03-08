Starting Thursday, the Danville Fire Department will conduct live burn training in the 100-block of Johnson Street.

The department alerted the public to be aware of an increased amount of smoke in the area, along with what it calls "heavy fire department presence."

Johnson Street is located off Bradley Road in the northern part of the city.

Additional training days will occur this month and April, the fire department reported.

"This event provides a valuable training opportunity for our staff allowing us to better prepare for real world fire emergencies," officials wrote in a news release. "We appreciate the inconvenience to the citizens in this area in allowing us to train and improve our skills in service to our community."

Employees logged more than 37,000 hours of training last year.

In 2022, officials reported the department ran a total of 9,592, marking the highest volume since the organization’s founding in 1884.

That averages to about 26 calls a day.

The communications center answered more than 95,000 calls that included about 47,000 calls to 911, according to the department.