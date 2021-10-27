Danville fire official: Blaze damages unoccupied 'hoarder house'

An early Wednesday morning blaze damaged a Danville home described as an unoccupied "hoarder house" by the fire department.

It was shortly after 5:30 a.m. when the Danville Fire Department responded to 823 Glendale Ave. to find fire coming from a window of the small home, battalion chief Brian K. Alderson wrote in a news release.

Crews entering the home found flames in the first room that was quickly knocked down. Then firefighters searched the home and found no occupants.

However, since the house had items piled at least 3-feet high, that made finding hidden pockets of fire a "tough task," Alderson described.

"The fire was deep-seated in the contents," he said in the release. "Much of the contents had to be removed by hand to find any hidden fire."

Crews were still on the scene as of 10 a.m. sifting through the contents and trying to find the cause. In all, 15 fire personnel responded to the initial call.

The department also was helped by the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Utilities and the Danville Police Department.

No injuries were reported.