Danville fire officials: Woman dies in house fire

An elderly woman died in a Monday morning house fire in Danville, officials reported.

At about 3:50 a.m., crews from the Danville Fire Department responded to 512 Lewis St. to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the house.

When crews were informed people were trapped inside, they went into rescue mode.

"They went through the fire room to get the woman trapped inside of her bedroom," Battalion Chief William C. Smotherman wrote in a news release. "Once they found her, they brought her outside and began CPR."

That's when the Danville Life Saving Crew took over and transported her to the hospital where we was pronounced dead.

The release did not provide any details on the victim who died, other than noting she was an elderly woman.

The other resident escaped the flames and refused treatment at the scene. No other victims were found.

Crews then worked to put out the flames. The Danville Fire Marshal's Office has launched an investigation.