Danville firefighter injured, two residents rescued from burning home

A firefighter was injured when crews rescued two residents unable to escape their burning Danville home on Sunday afternoon.

When members of the Danville Fire Department responded to Sycamore Street around 3 p.m. they found smoke coming a kitchen fire in the home, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were unable to get out do to what the department described as physical impairments.

One person was rescued and helped outside through the front door. Another was was removed from a bedroom window which caused an injury to the firefighter, according to the news release.

Crews quickly put out the blaze, but the department did not report on how damage it caused.

The firefighter and rescued occupant were treated and released from Sovah Health-Danville.