Danville firefighter, one of seven who helped at Ground Zero, details experience to mark 20th anniversary commemoration

She then gave him an assignment: Write a story about his first day in New York.

Thinking back, Jones said he was puzzled at the time about why he would be made to journal about his experience given the gravity of the situation.

"I look back on it now, I'm glad that she did," Jones explained Saturday morning.

For the first time, he read aloud that paper he wrote 20 years ago.

While he had never met any of the fellow firefighting "brothers" in New York, he felt he knew them. He would soon be in the front seat of a minivan heading to Ground Zero.

"From my front seat, the view, which is now a movie screen to Ground Zero, my senses intensify," he said reading his 20-year-old class assignment.

All is silent in the minivan as they draw closer and closer to the ruins. Reality starts to sink in.

"This is a not a movie set," he said. "The destroyed buildings, and everything, was real."

Not even his years in the fire department — or his vast movie knowledge — could have prepared him for what he was about to see.