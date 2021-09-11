Danville firefighter, one of seven who helped at Ground Zero, details experience to mark 20th anniversary commemoration

Speakers and a moment of silence marked Danville Fire Department's 20th anniversary commemoration of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
At at 8:46 a.m., a quiet pause of reflection was observed. It was exactly 20 years earlier to the minute when the first plane crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, launching the world into a day of disbelief and chaos.
The department held the commemoration outside the headquarters on Lynn Street next to a 9/11 memorial on the site. In 2012, firefighters from New York presented a twisted beam from the collapse to the Danville unit. That presentation was meant as a gesture of brotherhood after seven Danville firefighters — Randee Brown, Ray Earp, Steve Finkner, Ken Jones, Steve New, John Quinn and Billy Scearce — went to New York to help in the aftermath of the attacks.
"It was a day that all America would mourn together and pray together," Jones, now a fire captain, said as he detailed the first hours for the city firefighters in New York to the small crowd gathered Saturday morning.
"They represented the city of Danville in New York at Ground Zero with pride, integrity and honor," Jones said.
At the time, Jones was a fire science student at Danville Community College. He called his technical writing professor to tell her he would need to miss two classes because he was heading to help at Ground Zero.
She then gave him an assignment: Write a story about his first day in New York.
Thinking back, Jones said he was puzzled at the time about why he would be made to journal about his experience given the gravity of the situation.
"I look back on it now, I'm glad that she did," Jones explained Saturday morning.
For the first time, he read aloud that paper he wrote 20 years ago.
While he had never met any of the fellow firefighting "brothers" in New York, he felt he knew them. He would soon be in the front seat of a minivan heading to Ground Zero.
"From my front seat, the view, which is now a movie screen to Ground Zero, my senses intensify," he said reading his 20-year-old class assignment.
All is silent in the minivan as they draw closer and closer to the ruins. Reality starts to sink in.
"This is a not a movie set," he said. "The destroyed buildings, and everything, was real."
Not even his years in the fire department — or his vast movie knowledge — could have prepared him for what he was about to see.
Among other tasks in New York, Jones was given the assignment to deliver helmets of the missing firefighters. He had 18 to hand out.
As the day of horror unfolded, Danville Police Department Maj. Chris Wiles was in the witness room at the city courthouse, he recalled.
"Do you remember the collapse," he asked those in attendance Saturday. "Do you remember how we felt as a nation, the unity we felt?"
Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul also was in a witness room preparing to testify in a case when learning about the planes flying into the twin towers. This was before smartphones where information is available in a matter of seconds. He called his father — using a flip cellphone — and through those details described by his father on television, Mondul could envision what happened.
Mondul brought his 13-year-old daughter to the Saturday service, noting she was supposed to meet her mom at the nearby Community Market. The detour was Mondul's idea. He said it's important for young people — who weren't even born when 9/11 happened — hear about it and learn the history.
"My fear is ... we will be tested again," he said Saturday. "We might be attacked again here on our soil."