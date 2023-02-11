Danville firefighters saved a woman from a burning home in the early morning hours Saturday, authorities report.

It was shortly before 2 a.m. when crews were called to 10 Garland St., according to a news release from F.D. Fowler, a battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department.

Fowler reported crews arrived on scene only three minutes after receiving the call to find flames coming from the front window of the home.

That's when witnesses told firefighters a woman was still trapped inside.

"Crews made entry into the structure and were able to locate a female inside a back room with the door closed," Fowler said. "Crews removed the victim who was checked by EMS and refused further treatment."

No injuries were reported.

The blaze caused heavy fire damage to a bedroom and moderate smoke and heat damage to the rest of the home. Fire officials were on scene for about four hours.

Flames blackened the outside wall near a window at the front of the one-story home, observed by the Register & Bee on Saturday morning. The intense heat also melted the some of the vinyl siding and gutters.

Charred debris also appeared outside a window on the side of the home.

The cause is still under investigation, Fowler reported.