Danville General District Court closed Monday due to COVID exposure

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"If an individual who enters or works within the Courthouse complex is ... exposed to COVID-19 and is symptomatic or has tested positive or ... has tested positive with a PCR test and is asymptomatic shall notify their department head immediately," states the order signed by Danville Circuit Court Judge James J. Reynolds.

That person will be sent home from work immediately and quarantined, according to the order.

Mondul said the exposed employees will return to work Tuesday.

"Unless the other employees are symptomatic, they will still be on site with precautions sent by the VDH," Mondul said, referring to the Virginia Department of Health.

Officials at the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District did not answer emailed questions from the Register & Bee on Monday.

The entire Danville courthouse was closed for four days starting on Dec. 22 because of a COVID-19 exposure after an employee tested positive. The building had just re-opened after being closed Dec. 18 because of a case. The center received a deep cleaning before it opened again.