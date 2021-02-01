Danville General District Court closed Monday due to COVID exposure

A COVID-19 exposure forced Danville General District Court to close Monday.
It was the third closure at the courthouse related to COVID-19 in just more than a month.
The court and its clerk's office inside the James F. Ingram Justice Center on Patton Street underwent a deep cleaning Sunday and will re-open Tuesday, said Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul.
The remainder of the building, including Danville Circuit Court, stayed open.
An employee in the general district court clerk's office tested positive for COVID-19 late last week and court officials learned of it Saturday, Mondul said.
The employee was at work Friday but didn't find out about their positive result until Saturday, potentially exposing about 10 employees, Mondul said. There are roughly 10 employees in the clerk's office.
Emergency orders from the governor and Judicial Declarations Emergency Orders entered by the Virginia Supreme Court state that members of the public going into the courthouse building must have their temperature taken and answer several questions, including whether they have been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, before entering.
Individuals entering through the employee entrance must have their temperature checked and certify to their department head that they answer "no" to those questions, according to the order.
"If an individual who enters or works within the Courthouse complex is ... exposed to COVID-19 and is symptomatic or has tested positive or ... has tested positive with a PCR test and is asymptomatic shall notify their department head immediately," states the order signed by Danville Circuit Court Judge James J. Reynolds.
That person will be sent home from work immediately and quarantined, according to the order.
Mondul said the exposed employees will return to work Tuesday.
"Unless the other employees are symptomatic, they will still be on site with precautions sent by the VDH," Mondul said, referring to the Virginia Department of Health.
Officials at the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District did not answer emailed questions from the Register & Bee on Monday.
The entire Danville courthouse was closed for four days starting on Dec. 22 because of a COVID-19 exposure after an employee tested positive. The building had just re-opened after being closed Dec. 18 because of a case. The center received a deep cleaning before it opened again.
Since the previous closures, court officials worked with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District and changed protocol to close just part of the building if the exposure is confined to one court or one small area, Mondul said.
"The judges consulted with the health department and we were able to come up with a plan that met the guidelines," Mondul said.
On any given day, there are about 60 employees in the courthouse, not including attorneys.
Masks are mandated in the courthouse and temperature checks are given to everyone entering the building.