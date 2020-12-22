Danville gets additional $450,000 for utility help; on track to spend nearly $7 in coronavirus relief funding

"It's a huge concern of ours to have customers be able to pay their utility bills," said City Manager Ken Larking. "We are encouraging any customer that has a delinquent balance to go ahead and apply."

The financial assistance keeps customers from accumulating utility bill debt and facing possible disconnection of utilities during the winter. Also, it keeps the city from having to dip into its retained earnings — or unappropriated surplus money — in Danville Utilities' budget, Larking said.

In addition, "it helps avoid any kind of bad debt we might have to write off in the future," said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.

The city implemented a halt on utility disconnections last spring and ended it on Sept. 14. Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam imposed a moratorium on utility disconnections, which remains in effect.

As for the $6.9 million, "it appears that we will be successful in deploying all of these funds, Adkins said.

The money could be spent on any COVID-19-related needs, as long as the items were not already included in the city budget, Adkins said.

It has been spent on public safety, personal protective equipment for employees and the community, additional sanitation of public facilities, software and hardware to allow for more remote working, grants for small businesses, help to utility customers, first-responder equipment and supplies, building changes to allow for more social distancing, remote conferencing needs money for food security agencies, and distance-learning needs for Danville Public Schools and Danville Community College, Adkins said.

