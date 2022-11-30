Danville gets into holiday spirit with weekend events

It will begin to look a lot like Christmas with events this weekend to kick off the holiday season in Danville.

Saturday's attraction spotlights the River District with the annual Christmas on the Plaza gathering from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Participants will be serenaded with holiday tunes courtesy of entertainment from the George Washington High School chorus, Park Avenue Elementary School chorus, local bands Boule and Dos Guitars, and local dance company Kuumba. Food and beverages in the form of hot chocolate, cookies and popcorn also will be available.

“We are thankful to our sponsors, and so excited to gather again at the Plaza this year to celebrate community and get into the holiday spirit,” Kirsten Aherron, communications and events manager for the River District Association. "This River District tradition feels even more important than ever and is a chance to bring everyone together for some fun, and to feel the wonderful sense of place Danville provides."

In addition to "freshly made snow" — even with a daytime high expected to reach 64 — other activities for children include selfies with Santa and face painting. The highlight of the evening will be a tree lighting by Park Avenue Elementary School.

The latest forecast shows a slight chance of rain Saturday morning with cloudy skies in the afternoon.

On Sunday, Riverview Rotary will hold its annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. at Rison and Broad Streets, continuing downtown and ending at Main and Craghead Streets.

This year's theme is "Christmas around the World."

The parade will feature marching bands, floats and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kate Clatterbuck, Miss Volunteer Virginia 2023, will be the grand marshal.