Danville group gathers for prayer vigil to advocate abolishment of death penalty

Warner distributed photocopies of an Associated Press newspaper clipping from October 1917 that detailed the death of Danville resident Walter Clark.

According to the article, Clark — a Black man who killed his wife earlier in the day — refused police entry to his home without a warrant. When police forced their way inside, Clark is said to have killed one and potentially fatally wounded the other.

A mob of 10,000 people soon formed, and fire was set to Clark’s house in an attempt to flush him out of the building. Danville Mayor Harry Wooding was on the scene and watched as Clark exited his home and was “riddled with bullets,” according to the article.

The chilling recounting of the story served as a longstanding reminder of the prevalence of similar confrontations in Virginia, in the South and across the country — spurring Friday’s gathered group to pray for a change in the state’s laws as well as for support from others not present who might join the cause.

“None of us have been given the right to take life, and I think that’s what we need to focus on,” said William Keen, pastor of Traynham Grove Baptist Church in Halifax County.