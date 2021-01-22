Danville group gathers for prayer vigil to advocate abolishment of death penalty

Twenty-eight names were read aloud as an act of remembrance.
Bruce Younger. George Towler. Abraham Redmond. Walter Cotton.
All names of Black individuals who had been lynched or otherwise brazenly killed in Virginia and around Danville during the Jim Crow era.
A small group gathered Friday afternoon near Ridge Street, Newton Street and Wilson Street in Danville to honor them and spark conversations about abolishing the death penalty in the state.
The Virginia General Assembly is currently considering bills to do just that. And in an effort to show support for ending capital punishment, the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy organized five prayer vigils on Friday to raise awareness about the cause.
“We’re asking our constituents to call into their Congress people to advocate,” said Marvin Warner, who organized Danville’s vigil. “It’s come up before, but it seems like in this session it’s likely it may be passed, so that’s what we’re pushing for. We feel like the whole institution of capital punishment, it came out of illegal lynching of our people. We feel like it’s time for this to be abolished.”
Vigils were also arranged in Roanoke, Richmond, Norfolk and Alexandria.
Warner, the assistant pastor for North New Hope Baptist Church, located at 123 Old Piney Forest Road, said he chose Danville’s site for the vigil because of its unfortunate history.
Warner distributed photocopies of an Associated Press newspaper clipping from October 1917 that detailed the death of Danville resident Walter Clark.
According to the article, Clark — a Black man who killed his wife earlier in the day — refused police entry to his home without a warrant. When police forced their way inside, Clark is said to have killed one and potentially fatally wounded the other.
A mob of 10,000 people soon formed, and fire was set to Clark’s house in an attempt to flush him out of the building. Danville Mayor Harry Wooding was on the scene and watched as Clark exited his home and was “riddled with bullets,” according to the article.
The chilling recounting of the story served as a longstanding reminder of the prevalence of similar confrontations in Virginia, in the South and across the country — spurring Friday’s gathered group to pray for a change in the state’s laws as well as for support from others not present who might join the cause.
“None of us have been given the right to take life, and I think that’s what we need to focus on,” said William Keen, pastor of Traynham Grove Baptist Church in Halifax County.
Keen said he felt compelled to join this vigil, in part, because of the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., where a mob of people displayed a noose on Capitol Hill and called for lynchings of certain political figures, including Vice President Mike Pence.
“If we don’t have a moral standard in our children and educate them about the government and the history, we would see a lot of repeats of what we saw in Washington,” Keen said. “I think that’s a very dangerous curve.”
Keen helped lead the group in prayer, which included the following: “Based on our understanding of redemption, love and mercy, we reject retribution or collective vengeance as a reason for taking human life.”
The noose outside the Capitol is an image that sticks with Keen, he said, and is a reminder that some people still adopt dangerous and outright racist mindsets today, several decades after the Civil Rights movement.
More needs to be done to address that, but abolishing the death penalty is a small step, he said, toward ensuring the country does not “repeat this kind of history.”