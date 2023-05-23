To celebrate National Skilled Nursing Care Week, Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center “cultivated kindness” toward area organizations, including the Danville Police Department.

The special week — observed May 14-20 in Virginia — carried the kindness theme. However, it was Brenda C. Walker, the activities director, who wanted to specifically focus on “cultivating community kindness” to area service organizations.

Walker said it was her “desire to allow the community to realize the worth of the elderly,” and the fact they could still spread kindness even from inside the walls of the health facility.

She also wanted residents in the community “to realize the value and worth of the career professionals that work with the elderly population, and their close engagement with the elderly that they serve each day of the year.”

Residents at Roman Eagle did things like making cards for local cancer patients and taking part in a blood drive where 16 pints were donated. They also helped God’s Pit Crew with its signature Blessing Buckets, a service they provide to victims of disasters throughout the nation.

By far, the largest event last week — at the request of Walker — was to have the staff decorate collection boxes for the Danville Police Department and then filling those boxes with food items.

“This was an opportunity to show their appreciation to the service that the Danville Police Department provides for all of its community citizens 24/7,” Walker said in an email to the Register & Bee.

Officers from the Danville Police Department arrived Friday to receive the 14 boxes presented by Peggy C. Moore, Roman Eagle’s resident council representatives and administrator.

“These creative decorated collection boxes were filled and overflowing with delicious snacks, beverages, etc., and even K-9 officers’ treats as well,” Walker explained.

Even though the goal of the project was to show thanks to the police department, it also served as an in-house competition, Walker said.

The south wing nursing unit won a first-place prize of $100 for their efforts, and the social services and admissions staff department also placed first for a prize of $100.