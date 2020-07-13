Danville Historical Society president under fire after racist posts on Facebook account

The Danville Historical Society posted the following statement on its Facebook page Saturday, "It has been brought to the Danville Historical Society’s attention that racist remarks have been attributed to the DHS. We are investigating this thoroughly. We are a community organization and we believe in being accountable to you, our community. Thank you for holding us accountable. Please stay tuned."

Responding to public questions, the historical society posted another statement on its Facebook page Monday: "We hear you. We are meeting this evening to make determinations around this very serious matter and we will post updates following."

Tommy Bennett, president of the Danville branch of the NAACP, said the statements are a reminder why everyone must stand together and fight racism.

"That's why we have to stay organized," Bennett said Monday. "Our organization is for equality of all people and his statement is totally against what we stand for."

The Rumors of War statue — sculpted by Kehinde Wiley — in Richmond was unveiled Dec. 10, 2019, and depicts a young Black man on a horse dressed in urban street clothes.