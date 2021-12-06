Danville Historical Society's Holiday Tour highlights former mill village

The Danville Historical Society is putting the Schoolfield area into the spotlight for Saturday's Holiday Tour.
Dubbed Schoolfield Rising, guests are invited to visit homes and buildings associated with Dan River Mills in the former mill village founded as an independent company town in 1903 by Dan River Inc., which produced cloth for home and apparel from 1882 to 2006.
The structures built in Schoolfield included homes, stores and industrial properties.
Schoolfield is significant as one of the largest textile mill villages in Virginia and the South. Dan River Inc. owned all the houses and other buildings in the town. The city of Danville annexed Schoolfield in 1951.
The area soon will be in the midst of transformation with a new casino being constructed on the 82-acre site where Dan River Mills once operated.
The 48th Holiday Tour is planned from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 in advance at eventbrite.com and also available in Danville at Ginger Bread House, Karen's Hallmark, Rippe's and Vintages by the Dan.
On the day of the tour, tickets will be $25 at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, located 975 Main St. For more information, call 434-709-8398 or visit www.danvillehistory.org.
On the tour
Dan River Company Office Building, 1076 W. Main St.: Guarding the large textile mills (now demolished) stood the Company Office Building, a two-story facility that housed offices for Dan River Mills management. Built in 1903 with a seamless 1921 addition on its northern elevation, this Italian Renaissance Revival style brick building showcased the sophisticated design of the Boston-based architectural firm, Lockwood Greene. Strategically located at the southeastern corner of the mill site, the offices were close enough to the mills to feel the ground shake with the production of the weave shed next door. It was also close to West Main Street so executives could keep an eye on the comings and goings of mill hands, the majority of whom lived in the residential section just to the south. Since Dan River Mills closed, the building has been vacant, awaiting its new life and the changes that will come with Caesars as a neighbor.
Dan River Executive Office Building, 2291 Memorial Drive: The Executive Office Building, built by Dan River in 1967, is located on a 60-acre tract west of the mill complex. The building was occupied until 2006 by Dan River. It remained mostly vacant until 2019, when it was bought by a developer who has since partnered with the city of Danville to rehabilitate the historic building for the Danville Police Department headquarters. The new headquarters should open in the spring.
The Boyd-Waid House, 10 Selma Ave.: The Boyd-Waid home was built circa 1909 during the earliest phase of housing construction in the village. The first known occupants, the Boyd family, were recruited from the western part of the state to work at the new mill. The porch, a significant feature of all Schoolfield homes built by Dan River Mills, is three bays with a shed roof supported by cast metal posts and railing.
The Estes House, 307 W. Main St: In 1882, B.F. Jefferson and five other men, Robert Addison Schoolfield, John Harrell Schoolfield, James Edward Schoolfield, Dr. Howson White Cole and Thomas Benton Fitzgerald started the Riverside Cotton Mills. All the founders had zero experience in the textile industry, but they knew a lot about construction and making money. This house, built by B.F. Jefferson, was constructed circa 1909 on a 50-foot lot that was part of the Mount Vernon Villa Company development. During its first decade, the house was owned by a succession of Danville families. When David and Donna Helton purchased the house in 1984, it had been divided into two apartments. They returned the house to a single-family dwelling. Donnie Parris is the current homeowner.
Mill Worker’s House, 185 Wood Ave.: This circa 1903 house is an example of the simple housing constructed for the employees of the Schoolfield Division of Dan River. Although it was owned by Dan River, at least three families — all mill hands at Schoolfield — lived here. Although the privy is gone, this house was identified as a contributing historic building in the Schoolfield Historic District by the National Park Service and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources in 2020. Its future use will be as an Airbnb for visitors coming into Schoolfield to see the historic area and to enjoy Caesars Virginia.
Schoolfield Baptist Church, 12 Schoolfield Drive: In addition to welfare activities, Dan River Mills supported churches in Schoolfield, expanding the mills’ control of nearly every aspect of workers’ lives. Schoolfield Baptist Church, originally constructed in 1906, was founded to offer workers a spiritual outlet in their industrial lives. The original church burned in February 1941 and was replaced circa 1942 with the current building. Today’s congregation is led by the Rev. David Turbyfill and church members include long-time Schoolfielders, who grew up with the church as a centerpiece in their lives.
Schoolfield Restaurant, 1009 W. Main St: What started as a wienie stand to feed hungry mill hands grew to be a humming diner. During the height of the mill’s operation, Schoolfield Lunch, run by Bill Kirios and his family, boasted the best hot dogs in town. This 1903 commercial building, now the home of Schoolfield Restaurant, was one of the first and central landmarks of Schoolfield’s community life.
Dan River Welfare Building, 917 W. Main St: The Welfare Building, designed by J. Bryant Heard, was constructed around 1917. It reflects influences from both the Mission and Classical Revival styles popular during this era with its arched windows and entrances and its low-pitched hipped roof clad with red clay tiles and wide overhanging eaves supported by brackets. Over the years the building has served as a social center, a school and education center, and a place where the health and basic needs of the community could be met. Today the Welfare Building is one of the last remaining landmarks of Schoolfield’s past. After the loss of the Schoolfield YMCA building, a group of Schoolfield High School alumni purchased the Welfare Building and renovated its first floor. The Schoolfield Museum and Cultural Center opened in 2011. The museum closed in 2018 due to financial hardship. In 2019, the Welfare Building was purchased by Roanoke developer Ed Walker. The future purpose of the building is undecided. To the left of the building stands a circa 1938 rustic-style playhouse built for the children who attended kindergarten here.
Details on the tour stops were provided by the Danville Historical Society.