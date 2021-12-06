Danville Historical Society's Holiday Tour highlights former mill village

Schoolfield Baptist Church, 12 Schoolfield Drive: In addition to welfare activities, Dan River Mills supported churches in Schoolfield, expanding the mills’ control of nearly every aspect of workers’ lives. Schoolfield Baptist Church, originally constructed in 1906, was founded to offer workers a spiritual outlet in their industrial lives. The original church burned in February 1941 and was replaced circa 1942 with the current building. Today’s congregation is led by the Rev. David Turbyfill and church members include long-time Schoolfielders, who grew up with the church as a centerpiece in their lives.

Schoolfield Restaurant, 1009 W. Main St: What started as a wienie stand to feed hungry mill hands grew to be a humming diner. During the height of the mill’s operation, Schoolfield Lunch, run by Bill Kirios and his family, boasted the best hot dogs in town. This 1903 commercial building, now the home of Schoolfield Restaurant, was one of the first and central landmarks of Schoolfield’s community life.

Dan River Welfare Building, 917 W. Main St: The Welfare Building, designed by J. Bryant Heard, was constructed around 1917. It reflects influences from both the Mission and Classical Revival styles popular during this era with its arched windows and entrances and its low-pitched hipped roof clad with red clay tiles and wide overhanging eaves supported by brackets. Over the years the building has served as a social center, a school and education center, and a place where the health and basic needs of the community could be met. Today the Welfare Building is one of the last remaining landmarks of Schoolfield’s past. After the loss of the Schoolfield YMCA building, a group of Schoolfield High School alumni purchased the Welfare Building and renovated its first floor. The Schoolfield Museum and Cultural Center opened in 2011. The museum closed in 2018 due to financial hardship. In 2019, the Welfare Building was purchased by Roanoke developer Ed Walker. The future purpose of the building is undecided. To the left of the building stands a circa 1938 rustic-style playhouse built for the children who attended kindergarten here.