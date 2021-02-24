Danville hits 100 COVID-19 deaths; Pittsylvania County at 60

In a week of somber milestones, Danville hit one Wednesday morning: 100 city residents have died from COVID-19.

In Pittsylvania County, the death toll reached 60.

Three new fatalities come at a time when the Virginia Department of Health is sorting through death certificates related to the post-holiday surge throughout the state.

Officials expect the count to grow higher.

In a slow process, when someone dies from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, it often takes weeks before that information is added to the official logbooks. Employees with the state health department wait for the official death certificate before recording a COVID-19 fatality in a daily dashboard update.

Locally, one Danville resident and two from Pittsylvania County were added to the death count Wednesday morning.

Very little is revealed to the public when someone dies from COVID-19. On Wednesday morning, demographic details indicated two of the fatalities were men, the other a woman. One person was 80 or older and the other two were in his or her 70s.

The majority of virus deaths have been in residents 80 and older.