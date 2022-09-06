 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville home damaged in fire blamed on unattended cooking

A Tuesday afternoon fire blamed on unattended cooking damaged a Danville home, authorities report.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a home at 131 Kirkwood Drive at about 2 p.m. Tuesday to find smoking coming from the structure, a news release from Capt. Dave Gunnell reported.

Crews discovered the fire in the kitchen and quickly put it out.

"The fire was caused from cooking food on a stovetop while not being attended, which is the number one cause of fires in homes in the U.S.," Gunnell wrote in the release.

There were no injuries. 

The kitchen suffered moderate damage and the home is uninhabitable until repairs are made, the release stated.

Crews were on scene for about an hour.

