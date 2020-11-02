Danville home damaged in Monday afternoon fire

A basement fire Monday afternoon blamed on an overloaded electrical outlet damaged a southern Danville home, the fire department reports.

Crews responded to the call at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. When the Danville Fire Department arrived at 428 Gay St., members found heavy smoke coming from the basement of the two-story home, according to a news release.

The homeowner advised firefighters that everyone was outside the home.

After finding heavy fire in the basement, fire crews used an interior attack to bring the blaze under control. Only a small amount of fire extended to the first floor, according to the release.

The blaze caused heavy damage to the basement and smoke led to extensive damage to first and second floors.

There were no injuries reported. The American Red Cross will be helping two residents who were displaced.

The cause was ruled to be an overloaded electrical circuit, the fire department reported.