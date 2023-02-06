Community leaders and city officials celebrated the downtown nonprofit’s remodel and expansion during a ribbon-cutting event at the shelter Monday afternoon.

Thanks to the revamp, House of Hope has grown from 16 beds in its basement to 44 beds, some of which are now in the shelter’s added upper floor.

Executive Director Jude Swanson credited the late Norma Brower for recognizing the need for the expansion to provide more needed service.

“Because of her and her work, we have all of this,” Swanson told a crowd of about 60-70 attendees during his remarks.

Brower served on the House of Hope’s board of directors, worked for Danville’s community development department and was active with numerous boards, programs and organizations in the city. She died on July 30, 2021, of cancer at 58.

The bottom floor now has 28 beds and the top floor has 16, House of Hope manager Deborah Morton told the Danville Register & Bee.

Called “Norma’s Place” in honor of Brower, the top floor is dedicated for women, single mothers and their children.

The bottom floor is named “Phil and Fran’s Place,” after Phil and Fran Daly and their charitable trust that has kept the shelter operating, Swanson said. That floor is for men and families.

The shelter is located at Patton and South Ridge streets downtown.

House of Hope is also adding case management services and life-skills classes and will connect people to stabilization services “so our guests’ stay at House of Hope is brief and hopefully a one-time event,” Swanson said during remarks.

The homeless shelter also unveiled its new logo during the ribbon-cutting event.

While Danville is “racing ahead to prosperity on the horizon, it’s all too often that many people get left behind struggling to make it day-today,” Swanson said.

He pointed to numerous factors contributing to homelessness and a growing demand for House of Hope’s services.

“Skyrocketing costs for renting, an incoming casino that’s shaking up the housing market, expensive utility bills, expiration of COVID-19-era protections, mental health issues, substance use issues, record inflation, the list goes on and on,” Swanson said. “When it seems that the rest of the world is moving on and you’re left struggling to pick up the pieces, you can feel invisible and unseen.”

Federal American Rescue Plan Act funding — received by the city’s community development department from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development — paid for at least part of the project.

The city received $990,667 for the Housing Opportunities Made Equal program. Of that amount, $600,000 will went toward the House of Hope project.

The nearly $1 million was part of $5 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package, for the Homeless Assistance and Supportive Services program. Almost $97 million was earmarked for providing help for homeless Virginians and others at risk for homelessness in the state, Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced in April 2021.

Work at House of Hope will included installing walls in the shelter’s current, lower-floor location to increase the number of rooms there.

There are also handicapped-accessible restrooms upstairs, a room with computers for guest use, a common area, and a play area for kids.

House of Hope gets its money from grants, and donations from individuals and churches.

“The measure of a community cannot only be how many jobs it creates and how much tax revenue it grows,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said during his remarks. “A community must also be measured by how it cares for the less fortunate.”

City Manager Ken Larking called Swanson’s remarks and the naming of part of the shelter for Brower “a fitting tribute to a special lady.”

“We miss you, Norma,” Larking said. “Your legacy will live on not only here but in the neighborhoods throughout Danville that have and will continue to benefit from your work and others’ in our community development department.”

The House of Hope is a vital part of an overall strategy to lift people up when they’re most vulnerable and put them on a path to safe, energy-efficient and affordable permanent housing, Larking added.