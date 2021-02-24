Danville housing authority to get $1.2 million to repair, upgrade apartments

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The DRHA has 522 subsidized apartment units in Danville, including those at Cedar Terrace, Cardinal Village, Pleasant View and Ingram Heights. The authority also has public housing units at Seeland Crossing.

About 94% of the units are occupied, Deedrich said.

The authority is in the process of getting bids from contractors for the project and has been making improvements at its apartments over the years, Deedrich said.

"The interior rehab has been done on all properties — a little is done each year as we get the funding allocation," Deedrich said. "That is part of what the capital funds are used for."

The DRHA was formed in 1941 and provides federally-subsidized housing and housing assistance to low-income families.

The authority's clients include the elderly, individuals with disabilities and the working poor.

"People struggle and we have good, hardworking families that are working one or two jobs," Deedrich said. "They don't have consistent [work] hours and it's hard for them to budget."

DRHA clients do not pay more than 30% of their income toward rent. The cost of rent on the open market is too high for some people, she added.

The money the DRHA will receive is about $139,000 more than what the authority has been getting the last two years, Deedrich said.

