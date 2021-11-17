Danville in urgent need of type O blood

Blood donations traditionally drop in the winter months, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has created an urgent need in Danville.
Donations of what's known as the "gift of life" have decreased overall since March 2020 when COVID-19 started infiltrating life, Latonya Martin, the coordinator of the Sovah Blood Donor Center in Danville, said Wednesday.
"Some businesses that normally sponsor blood drives are working from home while others are still not hosting due to the ongoing pandemic," she said.
That has led to a great need for type O blood locally.
"With just one blood donation, you save three lives," Martin explained via email. "All blood donations made at Sovah Blood Donor Center stay in our community to help our patients."
Anyone can can give blood at the center — located at 159 Executive Drive, Suite K — in Danville. No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are always welcome.
Martin said those wanting to donate — all blood types are accepted — should drink plenty of fluids prior to coming to the center. Once there, donors should wear a face mask.
When someone wants to give blood, workers will perform what’s known as a mini-physical, in which they check a person’s temperature, blood pressure and iron levels to make sure it’s safe to donate. There’s also a questionnaire to complete.
Once everything is approved, the donation process takes about 30 minutes, Martin told the newspaper in the summer.
The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday; from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; and from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
The American Red Cross — an agency that serves other parts of the Dan River Region with blood drives — is experiencing its lowest supply levels for this time of year in more than a decade, a recent news release cited.
A potential increase in flu cases this year is adding to worries for the Red Cross. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports influenza infections were near an all-time low last year thanks in great part to universal wearing of face masks and restructions in place for distancing. With all of those mandates lifted and fewer people wearing face coverings, there's the chance for a dramatic increase in flu cases this year, the CDC reports.
"When seasonal illness increases, the number of healthy blood donors tends to decrease," Red Cross officials wrote in a news release. "Paired with winter weather, busy holiday schedules and ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the already-struggling blood supply could be further impacted throughout winter."