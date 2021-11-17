Danville in urgent need of type O blood

Blood donations traditionally drop in the winter months, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has created an urgent need in Danville.

Donations of what's known as the "gift of life" have decreased overall since March 2020 when COVID-19 started infiltrating life, Latonya Martin, the coordinator of the Sovah Blood Donor Center in Danville, said Wednesday.

"Some businesses that normally sponsor blood drives are working from home while others are still not hosting due to the ongoing pandemic," she said.

That has led to a great need for type O blood locally.

"With just one blood donation, you save three lives," Martin explained via email. "All blood donations made at Sovah Blood Donor Center stay in our community to help our patients."

Anyone can can give blood at the center — located at 159 Executive Drive, Suite K — in Danville. No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are always welcome.

Martin said those wanting to donate — all blood types are accepted — should drink plenty of fluids prior to coming to the center. Once there, donors should wear a face mask.