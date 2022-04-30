Danville lands near the bottom of health rankings in Va. While there's no easy fix, groups are mounting more medical efforts to turn the tide.

By the time an individual goes to the hospital suffering from chronic conditions, sometimes it's too late to reverse the trends of permanent damage.

That can often lead to more troubles and a downward spiral.

That's especially true in Danville, a locality ranked as one of the worst for health outcomes in Virginia, according to a new report out this week.

The problem, explained by Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, all comes down to a simple area of focus: prevention.

"We continue to work as a health system to educate and motivate early preventative care," she told the Register & Bee.

The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute on Wednesday published its 2022 list of County Health Rankings. Danville landed only six slots from the bottom at No. 127 out of 133 areas of Virginia for negative health outcomes. It's the identical position from the 2021 list.

Pittsylvania County — considered to be in the lower-middle range — slid to No. 98, down from 90 in 2021.

"The long term factors, such as where people live, work, play and pray seems to be the primary determinants of our overall health, individually and collectively," said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

Residents of Danville on average live to be about 71 years old, far below the national age of 80, according to the report. Life expectancy is higher in Pittsylvania County at 75 years old.

About half of the health outcomes are attributed to environment and socioeconomic factors, Maggie Richardson, regional coordinator for The Health Collaborative, said.

"Communities with a lot of wealth and resources are near the top, while places with comparatively less wealth and fewer resources are near the bottom," Richardson said.

Across Virginia, Falls Church ranked as the healthiest locality and Petersburg was the least healthy.

Richardson's group is on a mission to unite other organizations and create somewhat of an action plan to put Dan River Region residents on a pathway to better health.

"Rurality also plays a role in health outcomes," she explained. "In Danville, we have higher rates of poverty which leads to fewer resources for our schools, higher rates of food insecurity, higher levels of housing instability, and fewer opportunities overall."

That means many people face hurdles of not being able to find or afford healthy options.

However, the rankings don't always show the true picture, Richardson explained.

"I think the ranking system is helpful for highlighting the disparities that exist, but I don’t think they are useful for measuring progress over time," she wrote via email. "Our community has made great strides over the last several years that aren't necessarily reflected here."

It's more important to look at the data points that factor into the ranking, she explained.

The major problems

A 2019 local health equity report showed the two leading causes of death were cancer and heart disease, Dr. Cassandra Shelton explained. Shelton is the project manager for the Regional Engagement to Advance Community Health — known as REACH.

The report also noted the mortality rate of diabetes and unintentional injuries — including overdoses — was dramatically above the national average.

In 2019, about 1-in-5 Dan River Region residents had diabetes, the highest rate in Virginia, Shelton said.

This week's County Health Rankings report shows that 43% of Danville residents are obese, compared with about 39% of people who live in Pittsylvania County. Also, about 23% of both city and county residents smoke.

Shelton acknowledged medical literacy and mistrust of the health care system also are factors playing into poor health.

Some health experts interviewed by the Register & Bee also drew a correlation between the region's low COVID-19 vaccine rates due to skepticism and the low rankings.

"Unfortunately, this is something we see to be accurate, not only in Danville, but in similar communities across the country," Gunn-Nolan explained, when asked if there was a link.

"I think that some of the underlying issues of poverty, limited education, lack of access to resources and distrust have created real barriers for people to both preventative care and vaccines," Richardson said, also admitting she wasn't sure if data would show "as strong of a correlation or that this correlation would be consistent across different communities."

Spillmann feels that increasing the COVID-19 vaccine percentages in the region would have an equal impact to raise the bar for public health.

No easy solution

Local experts agree there's no one magical solution to the region's health woes. But they believe the actual health issues stem from unrelated causes.

"To really move the needle on these metrics, we have to work to change policies and systems in ways that improve the conditions of our communities and better support community health," Richardson explained.

That goes well beyond just medical help, she said. Affordable housing, higher paying jobs and better access to health care all play a role.

"But addressing these challenges at the policy and systems level is really hard work that takes a long time," she said. "We have had a lot of success bringing people together across sectors and helping connect and align efforts, but it’s hard to focus on this long-term work when there are still so many immediate needs in our community that organizations have to address."

In Danville, the median household income is about $36,600, dramatically below the national average of about $75,000. And for both localities, child poverty is getting worse, the report found.

Spillmann also said finances and jobs — in addition to access to food and health care — factor into an individual's overall health.

"There is no quick fix," he said. "Doing the right things take time and effort by us all.”

At the local health department, Spillmann said they are working to partner with communities more closely "to engage in strategies to effect positive changes." Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic will help provide more resources to these projects, Spillmann recently said. Over the last two years, nearly all efforts were centered on the virus, taking away from the public health aspect of their jobs.

In addition, the pandemic helped to create a network of partnerships with local organizations. The goal is to build on those relationships for the overall betterment of community health.

Catching problems early

The pandemic also presented its own set of problems and Sovah Health is trying to get residents back on track for annual checkups and preventative screenings.

"Similar to the cardiac care delay that occurred during the pandemic, people have put off early goal-directed therapy for far too long," Gunn-Nolan said.

The changing landscape of health care — as a direct result of COVID-19 — has made it easier for residents to simply put their own health on hold, she said.

"Once again, we must continue to address this as people are simply waiting too late for care."

New initiative

In addition to The Health Collaborative, REACH is another new medical partner for the region.

"The REACH Partnership is comprised of Community Health Workers and Community Paramedics who are trusted members of the community and serve as a link between health care, social services, and community members," Shelton, explained.

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research was recently awarded more than $203,558 from the Public Health AmeriCorps grant to boost the health care effort.

"The REACH Partnership and Public Health AmeriCorps strive to improve the overall health of the Dan River Region by providing support to overcome barriers to receiving care and addressing the social determinants of health," Shelton explained.

Those health workers and paramedics help connect vulnerable residents to not only medical care, but social services as well.

"They do an amazing job of not only helping people manage their own health, but also in advocating for policy and systems changes that would better support their clients and overall community health," Richardson said.

Since Health Collaborative's mission is to work for policy and system changes, there's one upcoming project that particularly excites Richardson.

Working with the city of Danville, they are building what's called Health in All Policies framework, a process that mixes health considerations into decision making.

"The City has decided to apply this health lens to its upcoming comprehensive planning process which will result in a long-term master plan for reaching the city’s community development goals," she said. "With health embedded in this guiding document, the City will be able to grow in ways that produce better health outcomes and quality of life for everyone."

