Danville library launches club for classic movies

Adult library services specialist Rachael Miller recently started the club and showed its first feature, “An Affair to Remember” (1957), Saturday in the library’s auditorium.

Miller has led a classic book club at the library for two years, and she plans to offer the same approach to film-viewing.

“I thought we would look at classic movies the same way you look at classic books, because they are stories too,” Miller said during an interview at the Ruby B. Archie Public Library Wednesday afternoon.

What makes a book or a film a classic? For Miller, it includes good characters, good writing (especially in the case of a book) and a message that everyone can relate to. It also transcends the time and place in which it is set, made or written, she said.

The book club, formally called the Unrequired Reading Book Club, revisits mostly classic works that members may have read in high school but want to check out again for pleasure.

With five members, the book club meets monthly to discuss a variety of works. Those read previously have included “Treasure Island,” “Lord of the Flies” and “The Color Purple.”

This month, members read and discussed George Orwell’s dystopian political allegory, “Animal Farm.”

Classic books and films carry enduring messages and themes that everyone can relate to, Miller said.

“Treasure Island” speaks to “that human desire for adventure,” while “Lord of the Flies” is “about human nature, the drama we see people playing out in those circumstances,” she said.

“You hope good things happen to them and you’re devastated when those good things don’t happen for them,” Miller said.

Another book Miller wants to highlight in the book club is Ann Petry’s “The Street.” Published in 1946, the novel tells the story of a Black single mother during the 1940s in Harlem.

It was the first book written by a Black female novelist to sell a million copies.

“I had not read it in school, but I’ve read it within the last year,” Miller said. “The writing is really beautiful, descriptive. She [Petry] describes what happens on the street in not only a physical way, but an emotional way.”

As for films, Miller likes movie directors “who do things a little differently and have a different aesthetic than you’d expect,” she said.

She also enjoys, along with classic films, keeping up with the latest releases. Her favorite directors include Sam Raimi, Wes Anderson and Rian Johnson.

“I always like what’s new and coming next,” Miller said.

Her relatively recent favorites have included Johnson’s “Knives Out” and Anderson’s “Grand Budapest Hotel.”

When it comes to classics, she said “Casablanca” (1942) is one she loves. Though it’s an essential film for any movie buff, Miller said she did not expect to like it when she first saw it. On paper, the subject matter, the story of a nightclub owner who must decide whether to help the husband of the woman he loves escape the Germans who are after him, did not appeal to her.

However, the Michael Curtiz-directed classic captivated Miller.

“It’s such a good movie,” she said. “It has great dialogue, great characters and a great sense of pacing.”

The classic shown Saturday, “An Affair to Remember,” stars Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr and tells the story of two people who meet on a cruise ship and fall in love while in committed relationships with others.

The film is a remake of the 1939 movie, “Love Affair,” with Irene Dunne and Charles Boyer. Another remake from 1994 with the same name starred Warren Beatty and Annette Bening.

Miller, who loves the films Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland made together in the 1930s and early 1940s, will show “The Adventures of Robin Hood” (1938) at the classic film club’s next screening in March.

She loves the romance of the Flynn/de Havilland adventures. Besides providing entertainment, watching films can teach history, Miller said. But she doesn’t mean history in the purely factual sense, but social, storytelling and pop-culture history, she added.

“It’s the history of people, what we’ve communicated about throughout time, throughout history,” Miller said.

The classic movie club meets once every two months.

To join the classic book or film club, go to the library’s website at readdanvilleva.org and go to the program calendar, or just call the library at 434-799-5195.