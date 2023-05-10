More than 290 guests celebrated Danville Life Saving Crew’s 77 years of service during the 2023 Gala held last month.

The crew responds to calls for help every minute of every day.

During 2022, more than 15,000 neighbors relied on the crew for medical support.

“For all of its 77 years, the Danville Life Saving Crew has never required a person to pay for its services but has accepted whatever the insurance company or the patient is willing to contribute,” said Crew Chief Robbie Woodall. “This business model requires the Crew to constantly seek financial support from this community through the region’s foundations, individual donors, and corporate partners.”

The 2023 Gala, hosted by Alex Vardavas, offered the community an opportunity to learn more about the operations and to donate. Guests examined the response equipment and talked with Crew members.

The event raised more than $50,000

Attendees heard from several of the patients served by the Danville Life Saving Crew’s Community Paramedicine program and from three EMTs who shared the impact the crew has on their lives and in this community.

“It was these patients, the EMTs, and the stories told by two citizens who had experienced major health events where the crew members were there to provide emergency services that clearly exposed the impact of the Crew to this community,” said Wade Collins, president of the board of directors.

Brian Wilson, board member and Life Member of the Crew challenged everyone to understand the impact the crew has on our youth and adults when they say “yes” to volunteering as a Crew member.

“When young people are exposed to the work of the Danville Life Saving Crew, it makes a positive impact on their life,” Wilson said. “Those who have volunteered during their youth are now doctors, nurses, nurse anesthetists, radiology techs and serve in other health related fields.”

Woodall also called for individuals to volunteer.

“We need drivers, inventory clerks, fleet management assistants, and individuals to help with other non-medical tasks,” Woodall said. “Just call us, we will find a place for you to serve.”

“The crew is ready to assist each one of us during our worst times,” Wilson said. “You need us when you are at your worst and that is when we are at our best.”

The Danville Life Saving Crew is a nonprofit organization with a team of more than 100 professionals serving the Danville region.

Its mission is to be the leader in providing prehospital care to the sick and injured.