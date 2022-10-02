 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville Life Saving Crew honors Clayton T. Lester for 60 years of service

Members of the Danville Life Saving Crew hosted honor Clayton T. Lester for his 60 years of service to Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Clayton T. Lester listens during a ceremony Tuesday at the Danville Life Saving Crew honoring his 60 years of service to Danville and Pittsylvania County.

On Tuesday, the Danville Life Saving Crew hosted a small ceremony to recognize Clayton T. Lester for his 60 years of service to Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Lester joined the Crew on March 10, 1962, serving as a captain and business manager throughout the years. Since Lester made such a positive impact in the crew, the Southside Crew Hall was dedicated in his name.

“Our volunteers and career staff continue to set the standard for excellence, first put into motion by individuals like Clayton,” said Robbie Woodall, chief of the Danville Life Saving Crew. “His dedication to our organization and his community will always live on.”

The Danville Life Saving Crew hots a small ceremony to recognize Clayton T. Lester for his 60 years of service to Danville and Pittsylvania County.

A graduate from Spring Garden High School in 1958, he began his life’s journey serving in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Danville Community College and started working in the banking industry. While continuing his full-time job, he decided to start his volunteer service with the Danville Life Saving Crew. He served as captain — today's equivalent to being chief — before stepping down to serve as business manager for 19 years. Lester is still active with the crew, attending every meeting possible via Zoom.

Lester also was a part of a few other rescue organizations during his 60 years that he continues today. He served as president of the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads and was later named a life member and honored in the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads  Hall of Fame. As well as being involved with the that group, he also is a member of the North Carolina Association of Rescue Squads.

“The Danville Life Saving Crew started in 1945 with just 15 volunteers and now we have over 100 volunteers and career staff members carrying on the legacy that people like Clayton started” said C. Keister Whitt III, deputy chief of the Danville Life Saving Crew.

