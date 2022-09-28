Danville man dies from injuries in crash

A 52-year-old Danville man died of injuries from a crash last week, authorities report.

At about 7 a.m. Friday, the Danville Police Department responded to the wreck in the 2100 block of West Main Street.

Alvin Richardson was driving a moped traveling eastbound when he was hit by a vehicle operated by 25-year-old Trevontae Hereford, a news release reported.

Richardson was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke for treatment. Police announced Wednesday morning Richardson had died of his injuries.

"We are conferring with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office regarding potential charges," police wrote in the release.

No other details were revealed.