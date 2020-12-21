Danville man dies in crash; police believe he 'suffered a medical emergency'

A 63-year-old Danville man died in a single-vehicle crash on South Boston Road on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the wreck at about 12:35 p.m. on South Boston Road near the intersection of Gough Street, according to a news release.

Police said the driver, identified as Michael Simmons, was traveling west in a 2001 silver Toyota Echo when witnesses report the car car begin to swerve before it left the roadway. It then ran into a metal pole.

Simmons died at the scene, police said.

"Police have reason to believe that Simmons may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash," the news release stated.

There was no evidence of distracted driving or that alcohol or drugs were involved, police reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.