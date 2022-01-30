Danville man dies in Saturday evening crash

The Virginia State Police are investigating a Saturday evening crash in Pittsylvania County that left a 47-year-old Danville man dead.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday on Deer View Road, one mile east of the Rockford School Road in in the northern part Pittsylvania County, state police reported in a news release.

Joseph Earl Green was driving a 2002 Honda CRV was east on Deer View Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned multiple times, police said.

Green, who was wearing his seat belt, died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.