Danville man dies in single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County early Thursday morning
top story

A Danville man died early this morning when he lost control of his pickup truck and was ejected on Route 746.

Danny Russell Hundley, 61, of Danville died around 3:53 a.m. less than half a mile north of Route 1555, the Virginia State Police said in a release.

Hundley was driving his 1996 Toyota Tacoma northbound when it crossed the center line, and he overcorrected, causing the truck to overturn. 

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He died at the scene.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.

Police lights stock image

—From staff reports

