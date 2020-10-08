Danville man dies in single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County early Thursday morning

A Danville man died early this morning when he lost control of his pickup truck and was ejected on Route 746.

Danny Russell Hundley, 61, of Danville died around 3:53 a.m. less than half a mile north of Route 1555, the Virginia State Police said in a release.

Hundley was driving his 1996 Toyota Tacoma northbound when it crossed the center line, and he overcorrected, causing the truck to overturn.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He died at the scene.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.

—From staff reports

