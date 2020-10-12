Danville man in his 30s marks youngest COVID-19 death in area

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 15 new cases on Monday for a total of 2,207. Pittsylvania County has about 100 more cases than the city, at 1,155. Danville's caseload — driven up recently by an outbreak at Danville City Jail — was at 1,052.

Jail outbreak

Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul reported last week that 87 inmates and 13 staff members have tested positive in an outbreak at the city jail that was first noticed on Sept. 28.

With at least 100 cases, the outbreak has yet to reach the data portal on the health department's website. The reason, according to Paige Bordwine, an epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, is a lag time during an investigation.

"The data for outbreaks follows appropriate case investigation activities and each 'case' assigned to an outbreak must be investigated to determine whether it fits into the outbreak," she said.

These investigations are time-consuming, especially with a large number in an outbreak, she said.

Testing