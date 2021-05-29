Danville man pulled from burning home dies of injuries

An elderly Danville man who had to be pulled from a burning home Thursday morning has died.

The Danville Fire Department announced late Friday night the death of Ronald W. Hazelwood at the University of North Carolinian Burn Center.

Crews were dispatched to a home at 49 Fairfield Ave. on Thursday morning. When firefighters arrived, they discovered flames and smoke coming from the small one-story home. After receiving a report of someone trapped inside, the fire department initiated a second alarm for help, a news release reported.

While crew members attacked the fire, others searched to find Hazelwood. Once located, firefighters brought him outside where emergency workers immediately began administering care.

Critically injured, Hazelwood was taken to Sovah Heath-Danville and later moved to the burn center.

The Danville Fire Marshals Office is continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Shannon Bryant, who lives down the street from the Hazelwood, said, “I looked this way and started seeing black smoke.”

The victim is a military veteran who would go on walks, Bryant said Thursday morning.

“He’s a character,” she said. “He’s a good guy.”