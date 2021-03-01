Danville man reported missing now believed to be in Oklahoma

Herman Harston, the man reported missing by his family last month after being gone more than six months, is believed to be safe in Oklahoma.

The Danville Police Department reports it has information that Harston was in Oklahoma City in September.

Police said it's likely he traveled there on his own and is in good health.

"Danville Police are working with entities in that community in order to further this investigation," a news release from the department said.

Harston's family reported the 75-year-old missing on Feb. 19, after he had been gone more than six months.

Family members had reported they last saw Harston leaving his home on Chatelaine Avenue in August and he was on his way to the store. The family had not seen or heard from him since that time. They told police it was not unusual for him to be gone from home for a month at a time.

Harston frequently used the city transit system to get around. According to his family, Harston has been treated in the past for mental illness as well as some physical limitations. Police had spent several days checking area hospitals, speaking with extended family and friends.

