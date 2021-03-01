 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danville man reported missing now believed to be in Oklahoma
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Danville man reported missing now believed to be in Oklahoma

{{featured_button_text}}
Herman Harston

Herman Harston

Herman Harston, the man reported missing by his family last month after being gone more than six months, is believed to be safe in Oklahoma. 

The Danville Police Department reports it has information that Harston was in Oklahoma City in September.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said it's likely he traveled there on his own and is in good health. 

"Danville Police are working with entities in that community in order to further this investigation," a news release from the department said. 

Harston's family reported the 75-year-old missing on Feb. 19, after he had been gone more than six months.

Family members had reported they last saw Harston leaving his home on Chatelaine Avenue in August and he was on his way to the store. The family had not seen or heard from him since that time. They told police it was not unusual for him to be gone from home for a month at a time.

Harston frequently used the city transit system to get around. According to his family, Harston has been treated in the past for mental illness as well as some physical limitations. Police had spent several days checking area hospitals, speaking with extended family and friends.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Deal reached to get Calif. kids back in classrooms

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert