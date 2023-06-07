A Danville man scratched his way to $100,000 with the Virginia Lottery.

Harvey Chalmers won the top prize in the $100,000 Jumbo Cash ticket he purchased at the Fas Mart on Goodyear Boulevard in Danville.

“It feels great to win!” he told lottery officials as he claimed his winnings, a news release reported.

Chalmers becomes the second top-prize winner of the scratch-off ticket. That means there's one more ticket out there worth $100,000.

The lottery reported the chances of winning the top prize with that ticket are 1 in 1.63 million.

The Dan River Region has been lucky for lottery winners in recent months.

For a Pittsylvania County truck driver, a “hankering for a barbecue sandwich” ended with a $1 million payoff earlier this year.

Tim Allen went to Mills Grill & Grocery at 8481 Mount Cross Road, just outside Danville, according to Virginia Lottery officials. While he was there, he bought two tickets for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

One of his tickets won $1 million. It was one of five to win the top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “It was the first time I’d bought a Raffle ticket.”

That marked the second million-dollar ticket sold in Danville recently. Two Danville siblings came last year forward to collect $1 million from the Sept. 20 Mega Millions drawing.

Last fiscal year, Danville received more than $8.8 million in Virginia Lottery funds for K-12 education. All lottery profits are earmarked for K-12 education in Virginia.