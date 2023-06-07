A Danville man scratched his way to $100,000 with the Virginia Lottery.

Harvey Chalmers won the top prize in the $100,000 Jumbo Cash ticket he purchased at the Fas Mart on Goodyear Boulevard in Danville.

“It feels great to win!” he told lottery officials as he claimed his winnings, a news release reported.

Chalmers becomes the second top-prize winner of the scratch-off ticket. That means there's one more ticket out there worth $100,000.

The lottery reported the chances of winning the top prize with that ticket are 1 in 1.63 million.

Last fiscal year, Danville received more than $8.8 million in Virginia Lottery funds for K-12 education. All lottery profits are earmarked for K-12 education in Virginia.