Danville may reconsider casino-delayed sales-tax referendum for city schools

The idea of adding a 1-cent sales tax in Danville to fund school construction projects remains a possibility.
Although the city expects to receive $34 million in annual revenue from a Caesars Virginia casino, a ballot question about the tax, approved a year ago by the Danville City Council, could return so that a stable amount of cash could be generated more quickly, officials said.
Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, had pushed through approval of House Bill 486 during the 2020 General Assembly to authorize Danville, Pittsylvania County, Henry County, Patrick County and Northampton County to have referendums on adding the 1% for local schools, which the City Council and Danville Public Schools officials had wanted.
But with a possible casino on the ballot in November, the idea of the sales tax was postponed.
Voters OK'd the casino, and Caesars Virginia is proceeding with construction of its $400 million project at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield, but the casino won't open for a couple of years and cash won't start flowing until after that.
"From my perspective, if you're going to do large-scale renovations of schools, you'd really rather have a stable revenue source," Danville City Manager Ken Larking said. "The sales tax is a much more stable tax revenue source to use."
Danville's current sales tax is 5.3%, the state's rate, and the city gets a percentage point of that, which generates about $8.8 million annually. So adding the 1% would generate that much to spend on school construction, which is much needed and keeps getting costlier.
A study released in January 2018 by RRMM Architects in Roanoke found that needed work at the city's George Washington High School, Langston Campus, G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School and Woodberry Hills Elementary School would have cost about $119 million if it had begun in 2019. But the expense would go up to $138 million in 2021 and as much as $152 million in 2023, which doesn't factor in inflation since the study was conducted.
The schools were built in the 1950s and have not been renovated since the early 2000s.
In Pittsylvania County, Superintendent Mark Jones said in October the school district plans to request the tax referendum this year. It didn't appear on the November ballot because the school board didn't petition county supervisors to request the question of a sales tax be put to voters.
State Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, has tried — and failed — to put a question on the state ballot asking Virginians if they want the General Assembly to issue $3 billion in state general obligation bonds to go toward constructing, repairing or upgrading K-12 schools.
Danville school officials would not say whether they still plan to pursue the sales-tax question.
"Dr. [Angela] Hairston, our new superintendent, is looking critically now at several reports [Facility Assessment Report and the Multi-Year Financial Planning Guide] in order to make a decision in regard to the 1% sales tax increase," said Anne Moore-Sparks, DPS' communications and community engagement coordinator.
And Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said the next step would be determined after the school superintendent, school board chair, city manager and the mayor have their monthly meeting.
"We're following the lead of the superintendent and school board in regard to how they plan on proceeding," Jones said. "It's basically in the hands of the school board."
Attempts to reach Danville School Board Chair Crystal Averett Cobbs were unsuccessful.
Larking said he would recommend pursuing the sales-tax referendum because he said he thinks casino revenues - from gaming taxes, other taxes, as well as supplemental payments to the city - would be better used for one-time projects. Voters in Henry and Patrick counties approved the additional tax.
Said City Council member Sherman Saunders: "I'm sure there will be a major discussion on that. The school needs are there."