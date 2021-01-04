Danville may reconsider casino-delayed sales-tax referendum for city schools

Danville's current sales tax is 5.3%, the state's rate, and the city gets a percentage point of that, which generates about $8.8 million annually. So adding the 1% would generate that much to spend on school construction, which is much needed and keeps getting costlier.

A study released in January 2018 by RRMM Architects in Roanoke found that needed work at the city's George Washington High School, Langston Campus, G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School and Woodberry Hills Elementary School would have cost about $119 million if it had begun in 2019. But the expense would go up to $138 million in 2021 and as much as $152 million in 2023, which doesn't factor in inflation since the study was conducted.

The schools were built in the 1950s and have not been renovated since the early 2000s.

In Pittsylvania County, Superintendent Mark Jones said in October the school district plans to request the tax referendum this year. It didn't appear on the November ballot because the school board didn't petition county supervisors to request the question of a sales tax be put to voters.