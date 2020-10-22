Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones resigns from role in Danville Public Schools

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones resigned from his position as director of maintenance and operations for Danville Public Schools this week.

DPS officials confirmed his resignation but offered no other comment on the matter. Messages to Interim Superintendent Catherine Magouyrk and Danville School Board members went unreturned.

Jones, when reached Wednesday, said he felt that the workload of being mayor and working within DPS had become too much to keep up with.

“It was time,” he said. “Even with a great team there, me and my family made the decision that it was time for me to resign and move on. But it’s a great team. I thoroughly enjoyed working with the team.”

Jones this month celebrated his fourth year with DPS. As director of operations and maintenance, he was responsible for overseeing contractors, maintenance workers and the custodial team. He played an integral role in preparing school staff and buildings for the eventual reopening of schools for in-person instruction.

When Jones initially took the position at DPS, he was a Danville City Council member but not yet mayor.

