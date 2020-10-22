Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones resigns from role in Danville Public Schools

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones resigned from his position as director of maintenance and operations for Danville Public Schools this week.
DPS officials confirmed his resignation but offered no other comment on the matter. Messages to Interim Superintendent Catherine Magouyrk and Danville School Board members went unreturned.
Jones, when reached Wednesday, said he felt that the workload of being mayor and working within DPS had become too much to keep up with.
“It was time,” he said. “Even with a great team there, me and my family made the decision that it was time for me to resign and move on. But it’s a great team. I thoroughly enjoyed working with the team.”
Jones this month celebrated his fourth year with DPS. As director of operations and maintenance, he was responsible for overseeing contractors, maintenance workers and the custodial team. He played an integral role in preparing school staff and buildings for the eventual reopening of schools for in-person instruction.
When Jones initially took the position at DPS, he was a Danville City Council member but not yet mayor.
“It’s just become a lot since then,” Jones said, referring again to the workload. “With everything we’ve been doing with the casino and everything the city’s doing growing Danville, this decision has been on my mind for quite some time.”
Jones said he is on a vacation, and his last day with DPS is Nov. 4.
In an email on Friday, Jones did not directly say whether or not he was leaving DPS for another job.
“I greatly appreciate the opportunity I have had to serve and learn as an employee of Danville Public Schools,” he wrote. “However, I am looking forward to embarking on my next professional journey.”
During his time as mayor, Jones typically would abstain from votes concerning matters related to the school division.
“My observation has been that as an employee of Danville Public Schools, the mayor has had to recuse himself from certain decisions pertaining to the school system, and now that would no longer be the case,” City Manager Ken Larking said. “Certainly that would enable him to vote on issues related to the school system.”
Moving forward, with no concerns of creating a conflict of interests, Jones wrote he intends to support DPS in whatever ways he can.
“Education is one of City Council’s strategic goals, and I will continue being an advocate for the children of Danville Public Schools,” Jones wrote.
