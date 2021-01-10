Danville mother sees son, first baby born in 2021, as beacon of hope for new year

Savanna Carter and her boyfriend, Dylan Wray, arrived at Sovah Health-Danville around 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve ready to welcome their son.

Carter, 21, planned for labor to be induced on Jan. 6, but instead, she ended up giving birth to the first Danville baby of 2021. The couple welcomed Holden Crichton Wray — weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches — at 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The year 2020 presented all sorts of challenges, none more ever-present than the COVID-19 pandemic, so Carter sees her son as a beacon of hope for the new year.

“I think it was very fitting for him to be born in 2021,” she said Saturday. “I didn’t care if he was the first baby born of the new year or anything like that. That didn’t matter to me. But it was fitting for him to come because I feel it was like a fresh start, something new and special, to ring in the new year.”

Because of COVID-19 precautions at the hospital, only Wray, 23, could accompany Carter in the delivery room. In the week since, Holden has met both sets of grandparents after they all tested negative for the virus.